Man dies after motorcycle-related crash in Old Town

A 32-year-old man died in a motorcycle-related crash early Saturday morning, the Alexandria Police Department announced in a news release.

Christopher Agyekum, 32, of Manassas, Virginia, was heading south on Patrick Street on a motorcycle when he hit two motor vehicles. Police responded to the incident, which was near Patrick Street’s intersection with Wilkes Street, at around 7:47 a.m.

Agyekum was transported to a local hospital, but later died.

Agyekum’s death is the second motorcycle-related fatality this year. In March, 34-year-old Haymarket resident Victor Fugitt died when he crashed his motorcycle into a pole.

Police said the investigation into this crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christine Escobar at 703-746-6819.