Restaurateurs launch petition ahead of meals tax vote

Ahead of a final vote on the meals tax increase at Saturday’s public hearing, restaurateurs have launched a petition urging against the action.

Cheestique owner Jill Erber, HomeGrown Restaurant Group’s Bill Blackburn, Stomping Ground’s Nicole Jones, the Jen Walker Team’s Jen Walker, Fibre Space’s Danielle Romanetti and Elizabeth Todd, owner of The Shoe Hive and The Hive, asked residents to take steps to prevent the tax, which would bring the meals tax for Alexandria restaurants to 11 percent.

The group is asking individuals to sign a petition urging city council to do the following: repeal the tax increase, provide a three percent rebate on meals tax revenue collected by restaurants for the city and hold a public hearing before any tax increase is considered and again following the add/delete process prior to adopting the budget or any ordinance.

The meals tax increase, proposed by Councilor Willie Bailey, was tentatively approved by council by a 4-3 vote at the budget adoption last week. The tax, if approved, would be dedicated to affordable housing.

The petition stated that, while funding for affordable housing is important, taxes weren’t the only way to address the need.

“Expanding affordable housing is a worthy goal, but there are ways to do so without new taxes – and there are ways to raise tax revenue that do not unduly burden a single industry,” the petition read. “Further, the meals tax disproportionately hits low income families who spend a larger percentage of their budget on meals. It also leaves restaurateurs with less money to hire employees and grow their businesses.”

The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce and the Del Ray Business Association reiterated their stance against the meals tax increase ahead of the meeting.

A public hearing on the meals tax increase takes place at the Saturday city council meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall in council chambers.