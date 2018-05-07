Alexandria Metro stations to close for four months in summer 2019

All Alexandria Metro stations will close for four months in summer 2019, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Monday in a news release.

The Braddock Road, King Street, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, Van Dorn Street and Franconia-Springfield Metro stations will close between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 2019.

The closures are part of a three-year capital project during which WMATA will reconstruct the outdoor platforms at 20 Metro stations. The project will likely cost between $300 to $400 million, according to WMATA, and will be funded by dedicated capital funding from the legislatures in Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

Metro has rebuilt platforms at 10 of its 45 outdoor stations and previously used single tracking while the stations were under construction. WMATA said that method led to customer inconvenience and, ultimately, delayed the projects, including at the Minnesota Avenue and Deanwood stations, where reconstructing platforms took three years.

Metro said the new program involves extended summer shutdowns to enable 24-hour access to the construction site.

WMATA plans to demolish and rebuild the station platforms at Braddock Road, King Street and Eisenhower Avenue as the first phase of its plan in summer 2019. As a result, the Metro’s blue and yellow lines will not operate south of Reagan National Airport during that time period. The blue and yellow lines will, instead, operate at regular intervals between the airport and Largo Town Center and Fort Totten and Mount Vernon Square, respectively.

Following summer 2019, Metro plans to reconstruct the Van Dorn Street, Franconia-Springfield, Huntington and Reagan National Airport platforms between September 2019 and May 2020.

All stations will remain open during that time period and rail service will operate normally, according to WMATA, with the exception of the blue line in September 2019 during the Van Dorn Street Station reconstruction.