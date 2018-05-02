Alexandria man arrested after Metrobus assault

Metro Transit Police have arrested an Alexandria man suspected of assaulting a Metrobus operator at Huntington Station, according to a WMATA news release.

Michael S. Powell Jr., 27, of Alexandria, faces charges of malicious bodily injury, a felony, misdemeanor assault and battery for an incident that occurred April 25.

Powell is accused of punching a female bus operator on the 10A Metrobus shortly before midnight on April 25. The assault followed a dispute between Powell and the driver at the Braddock Road Metro Station. He is also accused of assaulting a passenger as he was trying to exit the bus during the course of the attack.

Metro Transit Police and Fairfax County Police responded to the incident and found that the two victims had non-life threatening injuries. The injured passenger turned down medical treatment.

Though canvassing the area the night of the incident didn’t lead to identification of the suspect, Metro Transit Police, in part, used the Metrobus’ digital camera system to identify Powell.

Metro police arrested Powell without incident on Tuesday evening. He will be arraigned in Fairfax County Circuit Court.