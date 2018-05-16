Body found near Old Town waterfront

By Missy Schrott | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

A dead body was found in the Potomac River along the Alexandria waterfront this morning, according to Alexandria Police Department Spokeswoman Crystal Nosal.

Alexandria Fire-EMS tweeted at 6:40 a.m. that AFD units were responding to a report of a person in the water.

The body was found in the water in the area where Potomac Riverboat Company docks, near the Torpedo Factory and Chart House, Nosal said.

While Nosal said she was unable to provide specific details about the incident because it was still under open investigation, she said the death did not appear to be suspicious.

The body has not been identified. Police will have more information on the incident after an autopsy is performed tomorrow, Nosal said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.