Restaurant Eve to close next month, owners announce

Restaurant Eve in Old Town will close in three weeks, the restaurant’s owners announced on its website.

Eve will serve guests for the last time on June 2. Cathal and Meshelle Armstrong first opened the restaurant on the first floor of 110 S. Pitt St. 14 years ago.

Cathal Armstrong had indicated in an interview in February the restaurant group, the Eat Good Food Group, had plans to close Restaurant Eve. The letter on Restaurant Eve’s website, penned by Meshelle Armstrong, thanked its investors, staff and landlord.

“The years we’ve spent at Eve with each other, our staff and our guests have been some of the best of our lives. We have acquired accolades and developed friendships far beyond our expectations,” the letter read. “Cathal, myself, Todd and the support team that helped shape us and carry us thru the years have always felt proud of what we have achieved and equally proud that we all took the journey together.”

The restaurant group recently opened Kaliwa at the Wharf in D.C., plan to open Potomac Distilling Co. later this year and still are involved with four entities in Old Town Alexandria: Hummingbird, Eamonn’s, PX and Society Fair.