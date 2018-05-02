Alexandria man pleads guilty to $1.2M ATM skimming scheme

An Alexandria man pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges related to a $1.2 million ATM skimming scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia.

Police apprehended Roberto De Miranda Martinez, 43, while he was in the process of installing a card reading ATM skimming device and camera on an ATM in Colonial Heights, Virginia, which is located south of Richmond. Skimming devices are used to gather data in order to clone cards to access funds from the customer’s account.

An FBI investigation revealed the scheme resulted in approximately $1.2 million in losses, according to the release.

De Miranda Martinez pleaded guilty to bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He will face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 1.