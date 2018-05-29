Taste of Del Ray returns for tenth year this weekend

By Michaela Gleeson | mgleeson@alextimes.com

Taste of Del Ray, which has become a staple in the Del Ray community alongside Art on the Avenue and the Halloween Parade, returns for its tenth annual event this weekend.

The celebration, which offers samples from more than a dozen neighborhood restaurants, will take place on Sunday between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event not only gives local restaurants a chance to showcase their offerings, but also provides 1,000 participants with the chance to sample – and judge – neighborhood establishments.

Every year, ticket holders have the opportunity to vote for their favorite restaurant in the People’s Choice Awards. Last year, Pork Barrel BBQ’s White Chicken Chili was deemed the worthiest of the lot. In addition, judges from the professional food world decide and award the Judge’s Choice Award, which Evening Star Cafe received in 2017 for their Crawfish Boudin.

As of now, 16 restaurants are attending the festival: Cheesetique Del Ray, Evening Star Cafe, Junction Bakery & Bistro, Kaizen Tavern, Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap, Live Oak Restaurant, Los Tios Grill, Nectar Coffee and Wine Bistro, Northside 10, Pork Barrel BBQ, SnackBar, St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub, Market2Market, Stomping Ground, Swings Coffee Roasters, Taqueria Poblano Del Ray and The Happy Tart Del Ray.

The 1,000 available tickets sold out ahead of the event last year. Advance tickets are available at Eventbrite or at any of the following locations: The Neighborhood Pharmacy of Del Ray at 2204 Mt. Vernon Ave., Greener Cleaner of Del Ray at 2210 Mt Vernon Ave. or the Del Ray Farmers’ Market.

Tickets sell for $15 for adults and $5 for those under 12 on Eventbrite and at $10 for adults buying in person at one of the specified locations. If the 1,000 tickets are not claimed before Sunday, they will also be available the day of, starting at noon.

For more information, go to visitdelray.com.