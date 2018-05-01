ACPS, Alexandria Health Department report case of tuberculosis at Patrick Henry

Alexandria City Public Schools and the Alexandria Health Department on Monday reported a recent case of pulmonary tuberculosis at Patrick Henry Elementary School.

It’s not clear if the infected individual was a student or faculty member. A news release from ACPS and the health department stated the two organizations were working to identify students and staff who might have come into close contact with the infected party. The health department is contacting anyone in need of testing within the next few days, according to the release.

The release also said there’s no further risk at Patrick Henry Elementary School or at any other Alexandria school.

Tuberculosis, a bacterial disease, is spread from person to person by air. When a person has active tuberculosis and coughs, another person can contract it if he or she breathes in the tuberculosis germ, though not everyone who breathes in the germ is automatically infected. The disease can be treated and cured. Symptoms include a cough lasting more than three weeks, a decrease in appetite, weight loss and fatigue.

“The safety and wellness of our students and staff remains a top priority,” The statement read. “You should feel confident that all schools are safe places for children and staff and continue to send your child to school as usual.”