The People’s Drug opens on North Alfred Street

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

The People’s Drug, Old Town’s newest hotspot for craft cocktails and casual bites, opened Friday at 103 N. Alfred St., according to a news release.

The restaurant is the latest project of Teddy Kim, Seth McClelland and Ian McGrath, a crew of Alexandria natives with extensive backgrounds in real estate and restaurants.

The restaurant’s name and vibe is a tribute to Peoples Drug Stores, a popular chain of 20th-century drugstores founded in Alexandria in 1905. The drugstores quickly became a staple in the area, adding soda fountains and lunch counters in the 1920s to make them as much a community gathering spot as they were convenience stores. The chain had, by its 50th anniversary in 1955, more than 155 stores in seven states.

The new restaurant – located just off King Street in the space formerly occupied by Bittersweet Catering – is decorated to take patrons back in time with antique bulbs, bright signage, vintage subway tiles, mirrored surfaces and an aged tin ceiling.

The new restaurant’s menu includes casual bites and snacks to share, including avocado mousse, herb parmesan truffle fries and a Cuban mojo braised pork shoulder sandwich. Among the offerings are vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options. The drink menu includes both classic and creative cocktails, along with beer and wine.

Chef Melvin Urrutia, another native Alexandrian, is excited to work and cook in his hometown, having recently worked as Chef de Cuisine at Ashok Bajaj’s Oval Room, according to the release.

Longtime D.C. bartender Jon Schott is behind the bar and the cocktail menu. Schott is best known for adding classic and seasonal cocktails to Robert Weidmaier’s Mussel Bar’s beer-centric menu. At The People’s Drug, he will focus on producing fresh juice, house syrups and quality craft cocktails.

The People’s Drug will be open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.