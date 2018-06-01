Augie’s Mussel House coming to Old Town

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Augie’s Mussel House on the Patio is coming this summer to 1106 King St., the space formerly occupied by Hunting Creek Steak in Old Town.

Partners Justin Sparrow, Chad Sparrow and Larry Walston Jr., who also own Mason Social, filed a special use permit with the city on May 22 to open the restaurant.

Inspired by St. Augustine, the patron saint of brewers, the restaurant will offer an extensive selection of ales to be paired with modern Belgian cuisine.

While the menu has not been made publicly available, the restaurant’s website hints at creative mussel offerings, waffles and frites. Ingredients will be locally sourced and in-house beer Cicerones will work with brewers of many different styles to offer an extensive ale selection.

There is not yet a set date for Augie’s official debut, but the light strung patio with views of King Street will be open for a summer pop-up.

Hunting Creek Steak, which opened in the location 2015, closed in March. Asana Partners, which purchased tens of properties in Old Town in 2016 and 2017, owns the property.