Multiple cars catch fire on Woodrow Wilson Bridge

Multiple cars, including a work truck, caught fire on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge Wednesday morning.

Multiple Alexandria Fire Department units assisted Prince George’s County public safety officials in responding to the incident, which occurred on the outer loop of I-495. Officials closed all Woodrow Wilson Bridge lanes at around 11 a.m.

MUTUAL AID | Multiple AFD units assisting Prince George’s County on a major fuel truck fire on the inner loop I-95/495 on Woodrow Wilson Bridge | All lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/D0Kvmw9AOm — AFD Response (@AFDResponse) June 20, 2018

Maryland State Police reported one fatality in the incident and said others were transported to local hospitals. Public safety officials have, in addition, rescued three workers who were trapped underneath the bridge, according to NBC 4.

Maryland State Police said on Twitter that preliminary information indicates a tractor-trailer lost control and struck highway construction vehicles that were working on the bridge. The accident caused that vehicle and others to catch on fire.

It’s not clear how long the Woodrow Wilson Bridge will be closed, but traffic, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, was at a standstill.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.