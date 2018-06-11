Election 2018: All you need to know before heading to the polls

By Mae Hunt | mhunt@alextimes.com

After months of campaigning from mayoral candidates and council hopefuls, Alexandria voters will decide the Democratic nominees for mayor and city council at the primary election on Tuesday.

Eligible voters can vote in both the Democratic and Republican primary, regardless of their registered political party, but can’t vote in both.

Election 2018: Read all of the Alexandria Times’ coverage here, including candidate profiles, the 2018 Voter Guide and more.

All regular polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must vote at your designated polling place. You can find your designated polling place by filling out the quick form at the Virginia Department of Elections website, by viewing the City’s precinct map or by calling the Voter Registration Office at 703-746-4050.

If you plan to vote in the Democratic Primary, you can find a sample ballot here. You will be able to vote for one mayoral candidate and no more than six city council candidates.

The mayoral candidates are incumbent Mayor Allison Silberberg and Vice Mayor Justin M. Wilson

The city council candidates are Amy B. Jackson, John Taylor Chapman, Willie F. Bailey Sr., Redella S. “Del” Pepper, Mo Seifeldein, Matthew S. “Matt” Feely, Canek Aguirre, Derek M. “Dak” Hardwick, Paul C. Smedberg, Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker, Robert Ray IV and Chris Hubbard.

If you plan to vote in the Republican Primary, you can find a sample ballot here. You will be able to vote for one of the three candidates for the republican nominee for U.S. Senate. The candidates are Corey A. Stewart, Nick J. Freitas and W. Jackson.

You must bring a valid photo ID with you to the polls. Examples of acceptable photo identification are a Virginia Driver’s License, U.S. Passport, Military ID, employee photo ID, or student photo ID. The complete list of acceptable identification can be found at the Virginia Department of Elections website.

If you don’t have a valid photo ID, you may receive one for free at the Alexandria government office, located at 132 North Royal St., Suite 100. The office is open election day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After the polls close, the Virginia Department of Elections will start posting unofficial results on their website. The results will show the total number of votes cast for each candidate listed on the ballots.

Find more information about voting in the Tuesday primaries here.