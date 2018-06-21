Juvenile Detention Commission for Northern Virginia terminates contract with HHS

The Juvenile Detention Commission for Northern Virginia isn’t renewing its contract with the Department of Health and Human Services after it expires in September 2018, according to a news release.

The contract gave HHS the procurement of 30 beds for unaccompanied children with violent criminal background and gang affiliation as part of the department’s Administration for Children and Families and Office of Refugee Resettlement Unaccompanied Children’s Program.

The services provided to children at the Juvenile Detention Commission for Northern Virginia have no relationship to the federal government’s “zero tolerance policy,” according to the release. That policy forcibly separates children from their parents at the U.S. border.

Mayor Allison Silberberg and Vice Mayor Justin Wilson both supported the move in posts on social media.