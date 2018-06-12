Vice Mayor Justin Wilson wins Democratic nomination for mayor

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Vice Mayor Justin Wilson won the Democratic Party’s nomination for mayor over the incumbent Mayor Allison Silberberg in Tuesday’s primary election.

The race for mayor was neck-and-neck for most of the evening as results from Alexandria’s 29 precincts rolled in over the course of little more than two hours, but with 11 of the 29 precincts reported, Wilson pulled ahead. Wilson’s lead continued to broaden and he, ultimately, beat Silberberg 52.91 percent to 47.09 percent.

Wilson beat Silberberg by about 1,000 votes, securing the support of 11,442 of the 21,625 Alexandrians who turned out to vote in the Democratic primary,

In the race for the six Democratic nominees for council, newcomers took the majority, while only two of the four incumbents seeking re-election won the vote.

Elizabeth Bennett-Parker was the top vote getter of council candidates, receiving more than 13 percent of the vote. Incumbents Willie Bailey and Paul Smedberg didn’t receive the Democratic nomination.

The council results were:

Elizabeth Bennett-Parker – 13.30 percent

*John Chapman – 11.67 percent

Mo Seifeldein – 9.08 percent

Canek Aguirre – 8.67 percent

*Del Pepper – 8.63 percent

Amy Jackson – 8.53 percent

*Willie Bailey – 8.03 percent

Dak Hardwick – 7.69 percent

Matt Feely –7.49 percent

*Paul Smedberg – 7.44 percent

Robert Ray – 5.59 percent

Chris Hubbard – 3.87 percent

*incumbent