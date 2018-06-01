Portner Brewhouse announces closure

A little more than a year after opening to the public, Portner Brewhouse in the West End has announced its closure.

The brewery, which opened in March of last year, said in a note posted on Facebook that it was unable to secure a permanent change to its lease that would have made it possible to stay open.

“We did everything in our power to sustain the company for as long as possible, which is why we are sharing the conclusion to this chapter with you today,” the note read. “Whatever the future holds, keep us in your thoughts, drink really great beer and hold family dear.”

The brewpub was named after the business Robert Portner founded in 1869 in the Old Town site now occupied by Trader Joe’s. His brewery became the largest in the southeast before closing in 1916 when Virginia created a Prohibition law.

Portner’s great-great-granddaughters, Margaret and Catherine Portner, opened the brewpub to revive that legacy, using many of his original recipes.

The space itself, located at 5770 Dow Ave., was spacious, with 156 indoor seats and 40 bar seats.

No further details about the closure were provided and a call to the brewpub on Friday afternoon during normal operating hours went unanswered.