Letter to the Editor: All six council incumbents are spent

To the editor:

Although the general election isn’t until this fall, the selection of your next mayor and city council will occur in the Democratic primary.

But take solace; there’s some genuine democracy in this process. The Democratic Party primary is open to anyone, Indies, Greenies, Pinkies and Trumpies too. The primary takes place on June 12. Be there or be square.

And if you like fresh flowers, clean sheets and new perspectives, then join the change-makers.

The incumbents are spent. They have nothing new, clever or helpful up their sleeves. Just more same-old.Time to use your vote-broom. Be bold. Sweep ‘em away. Start with:

• Justin Wilson. His tiresome go-to solution is evermore taxes. His legacy is the Potomac Yard Metro. Designed to pump property tax into city coffers, it’s now a mess. Those who took Wilson’s bait find themselves in a high tax zone intended to pay for a Maybe-Metro. Unhappy they are. You should be too.

• Paul Smedberg is a Wilson clone. This duo has never seen a piece of open land that can’t be improved with a layer of concrete. Nor have they figured out that the over-development they enable puts more cars on our streets; makes for less parking, more density, lost charm, higher taxes. Not smart.

• Willie Bailey championed a meals tax, now the highest in the area, which will help make Alexandria housing less affordable and meals more expensive. Just the opposite of what we need.

• John Chapman doesn’t have the courage to tell T.C. Williams neighbors, who were promised no night lights in exchange for their property which is now the football field, whether he’s with them. Promise Keeper not.

• Del Pepper hasn’t had a new idea in eons. She’s been sitting on the dais so long she seems to believe it’s her birthright.

And here’s what’s common to all, challenger and incumbent alike: No one has explained how they will help the private sector produce more revenue. This is the elixir that keeps your property taxes constant while providing the city with more funds for better schools and sewers. Spend your money they will. But none explain how they will help those who produce revenue make more of it. Worrisome.

-Jimm Roberts,

Alexandria