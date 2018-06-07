Letter to the Editor: Silberberg tackles the tough issues

To the editor:

We are writing to express our support for re-electing Allison Silberberg as Alexandria’s mayor. During her three years as mayor, as well as during her earlier service on city council, Silberberg has shown an unrelenting willingness to tackle the tough issues facing the city in a manner that benefits all citizens and makes Alexandria a more livable city.

Across the city, Silberberg has supported residents rather than developers who are pushing excessive development of our neighborhoods while opposing those who favor too much density, too little parking and inadequate city facilities, such as schools and parks. Silberberg favors inclusivity and has demonstrated a willingness to listen to everyone rather than shutting the average citizen out of important city debates.

Silberberg has sought to resolve tough issues, such as ending the environmentally destructive dumping of untreated sewage into the Potomac, rather than kicking the proverbial can further into the future. She supports planting street trees at a faster pace to restore the city’s dying tree canopy.

Silberberg understands the importance of historic preservation to Alexandria’s uniqueness to its residents as well as tourists. The list goes on and on, but common to everything on it is Silberberg’s leadership to solve the tough issues facing Alexandria rather than avoiding them or pretending they do not exist.

None of Silberberg’s many strengths can be attributed to her opponent. She truly is a mayor for everyone, the people’s mayor. On June 12, vote Silberberg for mayor.

-Bert Ely,

Carolyne Roehrenbeck,

Alexandria