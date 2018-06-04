Del Ray Cafe, Junction take top prizes at Taste of Del Ray

By Mae Hunt | mhunt@alextimes.com

Though forced to relocate to the Mt. Vernon Rec Center due to inclement weather, the Del Ray Business Association still welcomed hungry guests at the 10th Annual Taste of Del Ray food festival on Sunday.



The lively competition, which takes place each June, aims to showcase the vibrancy and diversity of Del Ray’s food scene. This year, 16 restaurants stepped up to the plate, showcasing their best dishes to a sold-out crowd.



French favorite Del Ray Café took home the first place Judges’ Choice Prize with their entry: chouquettes with raspberry and chocolate dipping sauces and cold corn soup and chilled gazpacho.

Junction Bakery & Bistro, on the other hand, won the hearts of attendees with their cubano sandwich, taking home the first place People’s Choice Award. Other winners included Pork Barrel BBQ, Northside 10, Kaizen Tavern and Swing’s Coffee Roasters.

This year’s judges were Mary Wadland of The Zebra, Beth Lawton of Alexandria Living Magazine and Deb Riley of the Alexandria Times.

Proceeds from Taste of Del Ray ticket sales will be used to fund neighborhood events in the future.