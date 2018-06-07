Letter to the Editor: City poorly served by Palin/Trump-style populism

To the editor:

Some dear friends and beloved neighbors will vote for Allison Silberberg in the Democratic mayoral primary on June 12.

I will not.

Alexandria is poorly served by Silberberg’s Palin-Trump brand of populism. She knows better than the experts. And she – and she alone – listens to our citizens. Even her slogan, “The People’s Mayor,” is pure populist hooey.

I will vote for Justin Wilson, a competent, intelligent and diligent candidate, on June 12.

Whatever the outcome on June 12, it is not our mayor that makes Alexandria great – it is dear friends and beloved neighbors.

-Eileen Wallace, Alexandria