‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to film in Alexandria

After months of rumors, the Wonder Woman sequel is officially set to film in Alexandria.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Wonder Woman 1984, slated for release on Nov. 1, 2019, will film for several weeks in Alexandria this summer.

“We are delighted to welcome the Wonder Woman team to Virginia,” Northam said in a statement. “We are confident that this trailblazing project will find a perfect home in Alexandria, and look forward to the super impact it will have on our economy and the continued growth of Virginia’s lucrative production industry.”

Though not mentioned in the news release, several media outlets, including the Washington Business Journal, have reported that the movie, which is set in the 1980s, plans to shoot at the Landmark Mall.

“We are overjoyed that Alexandria has been selected as one of the filming locations for Wonder Woman 1984,” Visit Alexandria President and CEO Patricia Washington said in a statement. “Hosting a feature film of this magnitude will provide huge dividends for our city.”

Washington said in her statement that several other movies had used Alexandria as their settings, including Jackie, starring Natalie Portman, and J. Edgar, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins, who directed the first movie, and stars Gal Gadot, Kristin Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

The film will be eligible to receive a financial Virginia film incentive after expenditures have occurred, according to a news release.