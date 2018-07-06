Alexandria hosts annual birthday bash on Saturday

Alexandria will host its annual birthday celebration on Saturday at Oronoco Bay Park.

The celebration, which will commemorate the city’s 269th birthday and the United States’ 242nd birthday, starts at 6 p.m. with a performance by the U.S. Navy Band Commodores.

The town crier will introduce Mayor Allison Silberberg at 7:30 p.m. and Alexandria’s Poet Laureate Wendi R. Kaplan will provide a poetry reading.

Silberberg and city council members will distribute the city’s birthday cake at 8 p.m., followed soon after by an Alexandria Symphony Orchestra performance at 8:30 p.m. Jon Kalbfleisch will serve as guest conductor.

The event will conclude with a 9:30 p.m. grand finale fireworks display, accompanied by the “1812 Overture” and cannon support from the Presidential Salute Battery of the Third United States Infantry Regiment of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.