Augie’s Mussel House set to open on Wednesday

Augie’s Mussel House, the second restaurant from the Mason Social team, will open its patio for business on Wednesday.

The team behind the mussel-and-craft-beer house is still renovating the space at 1106 King St., which was formerly Hunting Creek steakhouse. While it continues to work on that, a small portion of the indoor space will open, in addition to the patio.

The concept is named after St. Augustine, patron saint of brewers, and revolves around mussels, beer on draft and frites, according to a news release. The kitchen is headed by Chef Eric Reid, who formerly worked for The Reserve.

Reid’s other menu offerings include chilled white asparagus soup, gazpacho, steak tartar, watermelon salad and a one-third-pound burger. The mussels, sourced through P.E.I., will be served six different styles, including Thai green, buffalo style, ‘nduja with sliced shallots, chopped garlic, thyme and lemon and a house Augie’s blend with cured pork belly and beer broth made with Port City Brewing Co.’s Optimal Wit.

The restaurant will also serve up house-made frites with a choice of four sauces, including garlic aioli, smoked tomato, a Cajun-inspired Augie’s house sauce and a salsa verde-style green sauce.

As its concept suggests, Augie’s will serve a large selection of beer on draft, in addition to wine by the glass and cocktails, including its own spin on a mimosa with hefeweizen, champagne and orange juice with a Grand Marnier topper and orange slice garnish.

After an initial period of service, the restaurant plans to close in early winter to complete phase two of the restaurant, according to the release.

The partners behind Augie’s, Larry Walston, Chad Sparrow and Justin Sparrow, also plan to open a third restaurant, Urbano 116. Their first restaurant, Mason Social, opened in 2015.

Augie’s space at 1106 King St. is owned by Asana Partners, a Charlotte-based development group that purchased tens of units in Old Town in 2016.