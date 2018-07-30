Alexandria Chamber names business leader of the year

By Mae Hunt | mhunt@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce has named Bill Butcher, founder of Port City Brewing Co., its 2018 Business Leader of the Year.

A native Alexandrian and T.C. Williams High School graduate, Butcher got his start in the craft beverage world by working with the Robert Mondavi Wine Company, crafting and distributing wine in the Mid-Atlantic region.

During the years he worked with the Robert Mondavi Wine Co., Butcher recognized that a culture – similar to the one surrounding fine wine – was forming around craft beer. As there were no packaging breweries in the D.C. area at the time, Butcher saw opportunity.

He and wife Karen established the Port City Brewing Co. in Alexandria in 2011. Its brewing facility and taproom is located on Wheeler Avenue.

Since 2011, Butcher has grown Port City Brewing Co. into a leader in the craft beer market. Port City beers are sold in six U.S. states, Washington D.C., the U.K. and Canada.

The brewery has also been awarded nine medals at the craft beer industry’s most prestigious competition, the Great American Beer Festival.