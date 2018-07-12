By Duncan Agnew | dagnew@alextimes.com

The Del Ray Music Festival returns Saturday as 11 local bands take the stage for the biggest musical event of the summer in Alexandria from 3 to 8 p.m.

Two stages will occupy the Pat Miller Neighborhood Square at the intersection of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Oxford Avenue.

Seven Del Ray restaurants are hosting beer gardens for the afternoon as diverse tunes from rock to reggae rain down on listeners. The audience will be treated to both first-time performers like indie pop artist Den-Mate and experienced returning acts like Feel Free.

The festival is free and open to any and all music enthusiasts. Three blocks of Mt. Vernon Avenue nearest to the stages will be closed to traffic for the afternoon.