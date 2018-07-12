Letter to the Editor: Give Del Ray Citizens Association its due

To the editor:

Thank you so much for your story on the Del Ray Gateway project reaching its fundraising goal.

But the person you quoted, Gayle Reuter, omitted a very important fact.

The reason the project reached its fundraising goal of $48,000 was that the Del Ray Citizens Association on June 13 donated $14,186 to the project’s sponsors from the proceeds earned from May’s Del Ray House and Garden Tour. That was in addition to a $1,300 donation earlier this year raised during our annual Chili Cook-off.

Our citizens association is routinely generous in support of community projects. It’s only right to give credit where it’s due.

-Rod Kuckro, president, Del Ray Citizens Association