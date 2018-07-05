Alexandria man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

An Alexandria resident pleaded guilty Monday to two charges relating to the production of child pornography.

Skydance MacMahon, 44, a former digital media administrator at the U.S. Department of State Foreign Services Institute, conspired with a Canadian resident to produce more than 1,000 sexually explicit images and videos of minor children in Canada, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Virginia.

MacMahon directed the production of the images and videos using Skype and hidden cameras. He then distributed the image and video files to users of child pornography via cloud storage services. He also directly sent files to consumers.

MacMahon pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and conspiring to produce child pornography. He faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison for the charges. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 12.