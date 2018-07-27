Man convicted in Extended Stay America shooting

A jury found Demarcus Robertson, 20, guilty of voluntary manslaughter on Thursday for fatally shooting Desmond Roseboro, 28, and wounding two others last year.

The shootings occurred on May 13, 2017 at an Extended Stay America hotel off Eisenhower Avenue in Alexandria. Robertson was only 19 at the time and a 2017 graduate of the T.C. Williams High School. Alexandria police rushed to the scene at around 2 a.m. on May 13 and found two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Roseboro died of his injuries the next day.

A grand jury indicted Robertson on Aug. 10, 2017 of charges of murder and aggravated malicious wounding, in addition to others related to the May 13 shooting.

Nearly a year later, Robertson was taken to trial. Although initially charged with murder, Robertson was eventually convicted of manslaughter, as well as two felony counts of unlawful wounding. The jury recommended a total of 20 years in a penitentiary: 10 years for manslaughter and five years for each count of unlawful wounding.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.