Scene cleared after suspicious package found at National Science Foundation

Federal Protective Services and the Alexandria Police Department gave the National Science Foundation the “all clear” after the organization found a suspicious package on Friday morning.

The scene was cleared at 10:37 a.m., according to the National Science Foundation. It’s not clear at this time why the package was suspicious.

While Federal Protective Services and Alexandria Police Department officers were investigating the scene, Eisenhower Avenue from Mill Road to Stovall Street was closed.

Further details about the incident weren’t immediately available.