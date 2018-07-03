Updated: Major power outage largely resolved in Taylor Run, Del Ray

Thousands of Dominion Energy customers faced power outages in Taylor Run and Del Ray after a truck snagged a power line in the city. Though most outages had been resolved by 2:30 p.m., Dominion crews are still working to restore power to a little under 400 households.

The Dominion Energy outage map showed that 1,507 customers lost power in Taylor Run and 4,743 customers lost power in Del Ray as of noon. Power was restored to the majority of those customers by 2 p.m., though 381 customers in the Taylor Run area remain without power.

Traffic light outages were reported in the city. The Alexandria Police Department advised individuals on Twitter to treat uncontrolled intersections as a four-way stop.

There are also smaller pockets of outages near Potomac Yard, where 214 customers were without power around noon, and in Old Town, where the outage map shows 28 customers are without power. Most of the outages in Potomac Yard have been resolved, while the Old Town outages are ongoing.

Dominion Energy said on Twitter crews are still working to restore power to the remaining outages.

The outages coincided with scorching hot weather. Temperatures in Alexandria were around 97 degrees by midday. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Alexandria shortly after 2 p.m., which remains in effect until 8 p.m.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.