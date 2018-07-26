Racist flyers distributed in Old Town

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

Several residents of Old Town Village found flyers with anti-Semitic messages on their properties on Saturday morning, according to a resident.

The flyers, which the resident said were distributed in plastic bags filled with birdseed, included a phone number and a link to a website that contained more anti-Semitic images. The flyers included a handwritten note that advertised a free DVD. It also had information about a local KKK chapter and a radio station.

Alexandria Police Department Spokeswoman Crystal Nosal said APD documented the incident and that 14 households had received the flyers.

It’s not the first time in recent years racist messages have been distributed in Alexandria.

Last year, Del Ray residents found racist and anti-Semitic flyers on utility poles and car windshields.