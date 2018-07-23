Updated: Death of elderly resident ruled a homicide

The Alexandria Police Department ruled Tuesday that a suspicious death involving an elderly Alexandria resident was a homicide.

Officers found a deceased adult male at 7:14 a.m. on Monday in the unit block of East Reed Avenue after being dispatched to a medical call for service.

The man, who police identified Monday afternoon as 82-year-old city resident Jerry Scott had trauma to the upper body, police said. The autopsy was conducted on Tuesday morning.

The investigation into the death is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Brad Cecchetti at 703-746-6858.

The suspicious death follows the homicide of Alexandria resident 65-year-old Bradford Jackson in Old Town last week. A suspect in that crime, Pankaj Bhasin, 34, of New Jersey, was apprehended at the scene and is being held at the Alexandria Detention Center. It’s the third homicide of 2018.