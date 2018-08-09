ACPS appoints new athletic director

By Duncan Agnew | dagnew@alextimes.com

James L. Parker is Alexandria City Public Schools’ new director of athletics and student activities, the school system announced in a news release on Aug. 3.

Parker is tasked with taking on an integral role in expanding the programs offered at T.C. Williams High School over the next few years, according to the release.

Parker comes to ACPS from the Amateur Athletic Union, where he has served as the director of sports for more than a decade. He’s been a sports marketing professor at American Public University since 2011 and graduated from Webber International University with an MBA in sport administration.

Parker begins work at ACPS Aug. 20.