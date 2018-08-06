Metro construction to disrupt Blue Line service

Alexandria residents who regularly take the Blue Line will see impacts in the next two weeks.

Metro construction on the blue, silver and orange lines will start on Saturday and last for two weeks. During this period, the blue line will only operate in Virginia, between the Franconia-Springfield and Arlington Cemetery stops, according to a Metro news release.

The release urged regular blue line riders to ride the yellow line into D.C. instead.

Coinciding with the start of construction is a Unite the Right rally and counter-protests slated to occur in D.C. on Sunday. The release said Metro is working closely with Virginia State Police, Fairfax County Police, Secret Service and the D.C. Metropolitan Police, the lead law enforcement agency in the Unite the Right events.

Metro denied providing a special train for Unite the Right protestors, which was reported by media outlets last week, but said in the release that they are “prepared to add trains as needed to address crowding if necessary.”

The release also said Metro Transit Police may temporarily bar access for “safety reasons, as they do routinely during large events.”