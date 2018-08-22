City Attorney James Banks steps down

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

James Banks will resign after nine years as Alexandria City Attorney effective Sept. 7, the city announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Banks is stepping down to accept a new position as general counsel for the Society for Human Resources Management, the world’s largest human resources membership organization, according to a news release.

Banks was appointed city attorney in 2009. The news release cited modernizing the city charter and code, acquiring land in support of the waterfront plan and defending the city in major litigation as some of his accomplishments while in the position.

“It’s been a pleasure to work closely with Jim on a wide variety of projects and initiatives,” City Manager Mark Jinks said in a statement. “Jim has capably developed and led an office of attorneys and legal support staff who represent our community’s interests effectively and professionally.”

City council will consider the appointment of an acting city attorney at its regular meeting on Sept. 11.

“Working for the City of Alexandria has truly been the highlight of my career, and I will miss this work very much,” Banks said in a statement. “It is with a sense of sadness that I will be leaving this very fine organization but also with a sense of excitement for a new opportunity and the challenges it will bring.”