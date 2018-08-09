Crime Blotter: Two robberies and an assault

Thursday, Aug. 2

Two robberies and an assault

Three suspects assaulted and stole cash from a man along the 5300 block of Holmes Run Parkway last Thursday, Aug. 2, the Alexandria Police Department reported. Additionally, multiple crimes occurred over the weekend in Alexandria.

A man robbed an unnamed business on the 4900 block of Seminary Road at gunpoint, and three people sustained injuries during a fight that broke out in the 3900 block of Russell Road.

Police hadn’t announced any arrests in these crimes at press time.

– dagnew@alextimes.com

Friday, Aug. 3

Incident at King Street and Janney’s Lane

Police responded to a person inside a vehicle who was in crisis on Friday, which shut down King Street and Janney’s Lane for part of the day.

Officers spoke with the person in question, the department announced at 9:35 a.m. on social media, and, later, police said the person was transported to receive mental health assistance. Roads were opened shortly after.

– aepitropoulos@alextimes.com