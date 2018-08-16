Electrical fire on Wolfe Street

The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an electrical fire on the 100 block of Wolfe Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The department responded to the call at around 6:59 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Alexandria Fire Department.

The fire broke out in the four-story townhouse at 114 Wolfe St. from a ceiling fixture that experienced an electrical failure on the third floor. The light fixture, as a result, ignited the ceiling of the third floor and the floor of the fourth floor. The fire was contained to that area and extinguished quickly, according to the spokesperson.

Earlier in the day at around 2 p.m., IAFF Local 2141 had responded to smoke at a townhouse on the 100 block of Wolfe Street, according to its Twitter account.

No fire was found at that time.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage. The structure was condemned, displacing one occupant who is now living with family.

The department has concluded its investigation and found that the fire was accidental.