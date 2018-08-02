Letter to the Editor: Police officers should help manage traffic

I have a comment about the letter to the editor by Townsend Van Fleet, “Station police at busy intersections” in your July 26 edition of the Alexandria Times.

He cites chronic bottlenecks as requiring police presence to better manage traffic flow. I can identify two more bottlenecks. The first is on Gibbon Street between South Washington Street and Route 1. Between 3 and 7 p.m., this street is always backed up with city workers trying to get out of Old Town.

There are signs posted on South Columbus Street and South Alfred Street that there is no right turn onto Gibbon between 3 and 7 p.m. There are always cars making this right turn and only occasionally do I see an officer there pulling over cars that make the turn. Doing so more often is a surefire money-maker for the city.

Also, on Sunday mornings after 11 a.m., there is a bottleneck between Duke and Gibbon streets due to the Alfred Street Baptist Church letting out. Their parishioners park in a parking lot on the corner of Duke and Route 1 and it backs up traffic for blocks.

I do a lot of volunteer work in Old Town and I get caught in this mess all the time.

– Barbara Helsing, Alexandria