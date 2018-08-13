Car crashes into Inova Alexandria over the weekend

374
Inova Alexandria (Photo Credit: Alexa Epitropoulos)
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

A car crashed into a wall at Inova Alexandria on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Alexandria Police Department.

The car crashed into the hospital at around 4 p.m. on Saturday. APD Public Information Officer Crystal Nosal said the adult male driver was in the “midst of a mental health crisis.”

The driver, who police didn’t name, was transported to a different hospital for treatment for any physical injuries that were caused by the crash and to have a mental health evaluation. 

It’s not clear what damage the crash caused to Inova Alexandria.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail