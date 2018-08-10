Seven opioid overdoses, one fatality in Alexandria

The city reported that there’s been seven opioid overdoses, including one resulting in a fatality, in the last seven days.

The overdoses and fatalities follow a continued uptick in the number of overdoses in the city, in addition to an increase in the number of people who are seeking treatment in the city-run Opioid Treatment Program.

The city encouraged residents to be aware of the medical safety of drugs, including heroin, that could be extremely concentrated or mixed with other drugs.

Narcan, which is used to treat the symptoms of an overdose, is available without a prescription at all pharmacies. It can also be obtained for free at the Alexandria Health Department’s main office at 4480 King St., which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Those seeking help can also call the city’s Opioid Treatment Program at 703-746-3610.