Photos: A preview of the new Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School

Classroom furniture is designed to encourage collaboration (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott)
Hord Caplan Macht architects gave a tour of the almost-completed Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School to media, ACPS staff and city staff on Thursday.

The school is on track to open the first day of school in less than a month on Sept. 4. 

  • Construction workers work on the skywalk from Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School’s third floor to the parking garage next door (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott)
