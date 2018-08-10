Featured SliderNewsSchools Photos: A preview of the new Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School August 10, 2018 187 Classroom furniture is designed to encourage collaboration (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) Hord Caplan Macht architects gave a tour of the almost-completed Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School to media, ACPS staff and city staff on Thursday. The school is on track to open the first day of school in less than a month on Sept. 4. Construction workers work on the skywalk from Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School’s third floor to the parking garage next door (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) The media center on the fourth floor is set up with flexible seating, fun surfaces, enclosed small group study areas and an open-form classroom setup in the back (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) Flexible furniture in the media center, like the stools pictured above, were chosen to encourage collaboration and to serve multiple purposes (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) Architect Katie Sanders of Hord Coplan Macht gives a hard hat tour of the new school to ACPS staff, city staff and media (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) A furnished hallway nook will provide teachers students more spaces for flexible use (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) Ferdinand T. Day’s new principal, Rachael Dischner (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) A second grade classroom (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) A flex classroom on the fourth floor is designed to serve multiple purposes for the STEM-focused school (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) A fourth grade classroom (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) Classroom furniture is designed to encourage collaboration (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) A first grade classroom. Each grade level has a designated color incorporated into the walls and floor tiles of hallways and classrooms (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) Kindergarten and first grade will have private restrooms within each classroom (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) The hallway leading from kindergarten to first grade on the second floor (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) Another collaborative hallway area on the second floor (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) The ceiling in the cafeteria (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) The cafeteria seating area on the first floor (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) The kitchen is located off of the cafeteria (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott) Construction workers install floorboards in the gymnasium (Photo Credit: Missy Schrott)