AlexRenew names outfalls remediation effort, plans community meetings

AlexRenew, which is working with the city to meet the state mandate to remediate its four outfalls by mid-2025, has named this effort RiverRenew.

In April the city approved a remediation plan, which involves bringing all outfalls together in a unified tunnel at AlexRenew in addition to the construction of a dual use facility for overflow during wet weather conditions. Since then, city council has approved a transfer of outfall ownership to AlexRenew and Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality has signed off on the plan.

RiverRenew’s team is planning a series of community outreach events in September to get feedback and answer questions, according to a news release. The sessions will be held from Sept. 17 to Sept. 25.

The goal of the meetings is to inform the public about proposed tunnel routes and facility locations, as well as to gather feedback and optimize the system’s design, according to the release.

“The unveiling of RiverRenew marks an exciting time for us,” AlexRenew CEO Karen Pallansch said in a statement. “This seven-year program is an important investment in our waterways that will improve water quality for decades to come. It is essential that we hear from our neighbors in Alexandria and let them know that questions and feedback are always welcome. We want to ensure the community fully understands the impact and outcomes of RiverRenew.”