Obituary: Samira Hadeed

Born in Ramallah, Palestine on Jan. 24, 1939. She died peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 17, 2018, at her home of 50 years in Alexandria, Virginia.

A loving mother and homemaker, Samira was a remarkable cook and enjoyed entertaining, dancing and preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. While never using a cookbook or reading recipes, her classic middle eastern food dishes were famous among her party guests, church community and all who knew her. After raising her children, she spent her later years generously sharing her knowledge of the foods she loved while working as a hobby at the Mediterranean Bakery.

Samira is survived by the love of her life for 60 years, Michael Hadeed; her children, Michael Hadeed Jr., Mary Hadeed Zaboli and Joseph Hadeed; her two daughters-in-law, Marcella Hadeed and Valerie Hadeed; 12 grandchildren, John Hadeed, Michael Hadeed III, Teresa Hadeed Ragno, Joan Hadeed, Catherine Hadeed, Thomas Hadeed, Samantha Zaboli, Alexander Zaboli, Adam Zaboli, Sarah Zaboli, Michael Frix and Samira L. Hadeed; her two great-grandchildren, Samir Minda and Elizabeth Hadeed, and several siblings. Samira was predeceased by her son-in-law, Shawn Zaboli.

Samira’s unconditional love and support for her family and others in her life was exhibited daily in her humble and kindhearted manner. Samira’s family invite all to her viewing at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, Virginia, Tuesday Aug. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Holy Transfiguration Greek Melkite Catholic Church, 8501 Lewinsville Road, McLean, Virginia, followed by a Meal of Mercy at the Church Hall.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to United Palestinian Appeal, upaconnect.org