Snackbar closes to make way for new restaurant

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

After less than a year in service, Del Ray’s Snackbar is closing. Owner Scott Mitchell isn’t leaving the restaurant’s Mount Vernon Avenue spot behind, though.

Mitchell said Friday that he’s partnering with Common Plate Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Mason Social, Augie’s Mussel House and the soon-to-open Urbano 116 on King Street, to open a new restaurant in the same space.

Mitchell, who also owns Kaizen Tavern, said he’s known the group behind Common Plate Hospitality – Chad Sparrow, Justin Sparrow and Larry Walston – for years. He said, after a brief discussion, the restaurateurs decided to collaborate on a new venture. He didn’t say why he decided to close the restaurant.

The new eatery will serve lunch, dinner and brunch, and is expected to open in the next two months, Mitchell said. It will also have a full bar. Mitchell did not specify what kind of food the restaurant will serve.

The restaurant opened in September of last year when Mitchell took over the space from former Del Ray mainstay Caboose Café. Snackbar quickly became a popular neighborhood breakfast, lunch and dinner spot, and served as a spot for Alexandria-based Bagel Uprising.

Snackbar will serve its last customers on Monday before it closes for good at 2 p.m.