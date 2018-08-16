AHDC to break ground on The Bloom, new Carpenter’s Shelter

The new Alexandria Housing Development Corporation development, which will include nearly 100 units of affordable housing and a new Carpenter’s Shelter, will break ground on Aug. 29.

The development, built on the longtime First Street location of the Carpenter’s Shelter, will include 97 units of affordable housing called The Bloom and a new shelter. The building will also have underground parking, a 1,600-square-foot produce garden, a playground and space for community gatherings.

The affordable housing units will be reserved for households that make less than 60 percent of the median income, which is $70,320 for a family of four. The Bloom will also include 10 permanent supportive housing units for former Carpenter’s Shelter residents who are prepared to transition from the shelter. The Carpenter’s Shelter has moved out of its building on First Street and is temporarily occupying part of The Landmark Mall.

The groundbreaking, which Gov. Ralph Northam, Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Alexandria city leaders plan to attend, will take place at 3 p.m.