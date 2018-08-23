City reduces speed limit on part of Jefferson Davis Highway

The city reduced the speed limit on Jefferson Davis Highway on Monday, impacting the commutes of many who use the major thoroughfare daily.

The city announced last week that the speed limit would be reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on the highway as part of the Vision Zero initiative, which was approved

by city council last year.

The change was spurred by data that indicates when the speed limit is lowered from 35 to 25 miles per hour, it reduces the number and severity of crashes.

The city’s Vision Zero plan called for reducing the speed limit an immediate priority in the city. A city news release said that after speed limit reductions on King Street, Seminary Road and Quaker Lane, the average number of crashes have decreased by 53 percent, 40 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

There are about 37 deaths or injuries as a result of traffic crashes per year in the city, according to the release.