King Street Art Festival to limit parking this weekend

After being rescheduled due to weather, the King Street Art Festival will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Because of the festival, parking will be prohibited on both sides of King Street from Washington to Union streets, as well as the 100 block of South Pitt Street, from 3 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

One block north and south of the cross streets between Washington and Union – Lee, Fairfax, Royal, Pitt and St. Asaph streets – will also be closed to traffic during the festival’s operating hours, though parking will still be available on the aforementioned streets.

Those who are driving to the festival may take Cameron, Fairfax or Royal streets to the 100 block of North Fairfax Street to enter the garage at Market Square. Drivers exiting the garage will only be able to turn left to get on Cameron Street.

The Art League Ice Cream Bowl Fundraiser and the Torpedo Factory Beer & Wine

Garden were also rescheduled to this weekend and will coincide with both days of the festival.