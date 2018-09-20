Letter to the Editor: Christopher Suarez for Alexandria School Board

To the editor:

In my 45 years as a resident of Alexandria, I never recall having a burning issue that propelled me to write a letter to the editor. But, there is always a first time for everything. That issue is our school board election in November, as we live in a time in which educational policy and funding are critical.

I have been an educator throughout my work career, having my own special education consulting practice for 25 years, and have watched education happenings and issues both locally and nationally. As we enter our school board elections, we have many fine choices.

Last week, I had the opportunity to meet with Christopher Suarez, a candidate for school board in District A. I was very impressed with him. He not only has a background in teaching as a sixthgrade teacher in Chicago years ago, but he is a lawyer who works on pro bono cases for children with special needs.

Suarez and his wife have a young child, and another on the way, who will be entering our public schools in the near future. He is invested in our schools. Suarez was raised by a single mother – a police officer in the Chicago area – after his father died before his first birthday.

Suarez graduated from Chicago public schools, receiving free and reduced-price lunch, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as an undergraduate and Yale Law School. He has a multi-faceted perspective of the school system that would prove to be invaluable to our city.

I hope all parents and voters in District A in Alexandria will consider and ultimately decide on voting for Suarez for School Board. As a parent of three children who graduated from ACPS, I certainly will be.

-Ruth C. Heitin, Ph.D., Alexandria