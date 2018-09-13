Photos: 9/11 Commemoration and Citizenship Day

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

The City of Alexandria commemorated Sept. 11, 2001 with its annual remembrance ceremony at Market Square on Tuesday. The event honored those who were killed, paid tribute to first responders and included a “Return to Quarters” bell-ringing ceremony.

Later in the day, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services administered a citizenship ceremony where approximately 35 candidates for citizenship took the Oath of Allegiance. The ceremony also recognized “Constitution Day and Citizenship Day” to commemorate the adoption of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.