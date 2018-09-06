Photos: A new season at ACPS

Alexandria City Public Schools students kicked off the 2018-19 school year on Tuesday.

This year’s start of school was significant in several ways, as it marked the opening of the new Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School in the West End, the first new school in nearly two decades, and the beginning of new superintendent Dr. Gregory Hutchings’ first year with ACPS.

Hutchings spent the day visiting each of ACPS’ 17 schools. While making his rounds, he dropped by to see both his son Gregory III at Lyles Crouch Traditional Academy and his daughter Micah (right) at George Washington Middle School.